Get a Sneak Peek at Grey's Anatomy's Big Charmed Reunion

The power of three will set you free, but the power of two is still pretty darn good.

Two of the Halliwell sisters are reuniting for next week's episode of Grey's Anatomy, and we've got an exclusive little sneak peek at their arrival at the hospital. And by "the hospital," we mean Pac North, where Richard and Alex are working after being fired from Grey Sloan Memorial.

Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs are reuniting with former Charmed writers and current Grey's Anatomy executive producers Krista Vernoff and Andy Reaser, playing a pair of sisters whose third sister has fallen into a construction site. They're hoping she's OK in the clip above, but the episode description provides some bad news for third sister Heather: "The sisters of a patient who is brain dead after a fall into a construction site must decide whether or not to keep her alive."

What a happy Charmed reunion!