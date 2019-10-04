Ansel Elgort's Co-Star Reacts to Being Called a "Homewrecker"

RAMONA ROSALES, 2019 Twentieth Century Fox
Rachel Zegler needs a break from the Internet trolls.
As excitement continues to build for the latest movie release of West Side Story, one of the stars is stepping away from Twitter after receiving several not-so-nice comments.
It all started when Rachel shared a message that was very complimentary towards her co-star Ansel Elgort.
"There really aren't enough words to describe the pride I have in Ansel's growth and beauty and literal magic he possesses on screen and off," she reportedly shared in a tweet that has since been deleted. "Falling in love with him was easy. Happy wrap mi amor; catch ya on a fire escape sometime soon."
Soon after the tweet, Ansel's interview with The Times published where he explained why he's interested in having an open relationship with his high school sweetheart Violetta Komyshan. But it's not exactly what you think.
"I'd also like to find a lot more love. It doesn't need to be sexual. I could be done sexually with my girlfriend," he shared with the publication. "I think we've been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off."
Some followers read Ansel's quotes and decided to send their thoughts—and oftentimes criticism—to Rachel.
"The fact that i have to say something is absolutely absurd. but the DMs and the name-calling and throwing around the word homewrecker over me expressing genuine love i have for my coworker is heartbreaking and i don't want any part of it," she shared in a deleted post. "So peace for now, i guess. be nice."
Rachel added, "The internet has made me upset so goodbye for a bit be nice to each other."
The latest film version of West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, explores young love and tensions between rival gangs the Jets and the Sharks on the streets of 1957 New York. While the film won't be released until December 2020, Ansel already teased what's to come.
"It's been a dream working with the best people in the business," he shared with Entertainment Tonight. "We're having a lot of fun and pushing ourselves. It's been really great."
As for Rachel, she has one more request for her fans and followers.
"This goes without saying but be kind to each other. I can't really explain how important kindness is during times like these, with all the negativity in the world. But love is so important—spreading it, cultivating it, allowing yourself to feel it," she shared on Instagram Stories. "Love is a beautiful thing and it grows because of kindness. Never forget that. Kindness and love conquer all."