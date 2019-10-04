Ansel Elgort's Co-Star Reacts to Being Called a "Homewrecker"

Rachel Zegler needs a break from the Internet trolls.

As excitement continues to build for the latest movie release of West Side Story, one of the stars is stepping away from Twitter after receiving several not-so-nice comments.

It all started when Rachel shared a message that was very complimentary towards her co-star Ansel Elgort.

"There really aren't enough words to describe the pride I have in Ansel's growth and beauty and literal magic he possesses on screen and off," she reportedly shared in a tweet that has since been deleted. "Falling in love with him was easy. Happy wrap mi amor; catch ya on a fire escape sometime soon."

Soon after the tweet, Ansel's interview with The Times published where he explained why he's interested in having an open relationship with his high school sweetheart Violetta Komyshan. But it's not exactly what you think.