Travis Scott's New Song May Hint at Kylie Jenner Romance Troubles

Travis Scott raps about love and lies in his new single, released days after news of his split from Kylie Jenner was made public.

On Tuesday, a source told E! News that the two, who have been together for two years and share 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, "are taking space apart" and that they have "been fighting again" recently. Another source said Kylie, 22, wishes Travis, 25, was "more dedicated to the family," and that the rapper has been busy with his music career.

On Thursday, he released his single "Highest in the Room," which many fans think contains lyrics about his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, and an accompanying music video. Travis has been performing the track on his Astroworld tour since May and in April, it was featured in a Kylie Cosmetics ad.

On the track, Travis raps, "When I'm with you, I feel alive / You say you love me, don't you lie (Yeah) / Won't cross my heart, don't wanna die / Keep the pistol on my side (Yeah)."

"Highest in the Room" also blatantly addresses the rapper's marijuana usage, with its title and lyrics such as, "I got room In my fumes (Yeah) / She fill my mind up with ideas / I'm the highest in the room (It's lit) / Hope I make it outta here (Let's go)" and "She saw my eyes, she know I'm gone (Ah) / I see some things that you might fear / I'm doing a show, I'll be back soon (Soon) / That ain't what she wanna hear (Nah)."

On a September appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kylie said that Travis "smells like fresh shower, and fresh cologne" and "also smells like weed a lot."