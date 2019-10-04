Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Prove They're Still Your Favorite Couple With Adorable Selfie

Need some more Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in your life? They've got you covered.

The fan-favorite couple shared an adorable selfie from their Thursday date night in New York City. The duo hit up TAK Room in Hudson Yards, a contemporary restaurant known for its inventive dishes and live music. Reynolds posted the picture of himself and Lively enjoying themselves on his Instagram Story and, needless to say, it looked like they had an amazing night.

The picture-perfect snap certainly differs from the series of candid shots Reynolds shared in honor of his wife's 32nd birthday in August. Honoring their hilarious tradition of trolling each other on social media, the Deadpool star posted picture after picture of Lively mid-blink.

"Happy birthday @blakelively," Reynolds wrote, letting the pictures do all the talking.

These days, the duo seem to be fitting in as many date nights as they can before baby no. 3 arrives.