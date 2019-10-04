Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Tased and Arrested After Alleged Altercation With Jen Harley

by Corinne Heller & Beth Sobol | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 7:28 AM

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and felony domestic violence following a reported altercation with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley in the presence of their 1-year-old daughter.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star has not commented on the incident, which took place early on Friday following months of clashes between the couple that involved authorities. When asked about the arrest, a police spokesperson said that a 911 call was made around 2:40 a.m. about a battery incident in progress at a Los Angeles home. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed the victim and the suspect involved in a physical altercation. They added that a child was present in the house and unharmed.

The spokesperson said that the suspect refused to allow the officers into the home and they then made a forceful entry. The spokesperson added that "there was a minor use of force with a Taser on the suspect," who was then arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and kidnapping. His bail is set at $100,000. No officers were injured.

Fox LA journalist Gigi Graciette first reported the news of the arrest, posting on her Twitter page a photo of Ronnie sitting shirtless in handcuffs on a gurney near a police officer.

Just hours before his arrest, Ronnie attended the launch for his Verge Products CBD line in West Hollywood and told E! News there that he and Jen were "good now."

"Me and Jen have a strong love for each other," he said. "What the show portrays and what we really have for each other are two completely different things. They ask why do we stay with each other? And it's because we know what we have is real. And at the end of the day, people don't see what we have, they see what MTV wants you guys to see."

Earlier on Thursday, Ronnie and Jen were photographed walking hand-in-hand in Los Angeles.

Watch

Vinny & Ronnie Talk About Who's Going to Jail on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

In June 2018, Jen was arrested for alleged battery following a physical altercation with Ronnie in Las Vegas. The charges were soon dropped and the two reconciled by the Fourth of July.

This past January, E! News learned that the two broke up again following what sources described as a violent altercation at a Las Vegas club, during which Jen allegedly threw an ashtray at Ronnie's head and caused bleeding. Multiple outlets later reported that he was a "person of interest" in a burglary that allegedly occurred at Jen's house hours after the couple's altercation. No arrests were made. Ronnie later filed a domestic battery report, and that case was dismissed months later.

In February, Ronnie revealed publicly that he recently completed a stint in rehab to treat depression and alcohol abuse.

Ronnie and Jen appeared to reconcile months later but broke up again at the beginning of September, with her accusing him of cheating. A source told E! News at the time that the split had nothing to do with infidelity but and that the two "just weren't getting along."

On Instagram at the time, Jen wrote, "I can't take the abuse anymore... I'm the one bullied and abused by everyone just [because] I don't post the things that happen to me doesn't mean it doesn't happen!!" 

 

