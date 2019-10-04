Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Tased and Arrested After Alleged Altercation With Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and felony domestic violence following a reported altercation with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley in the presence of their 1-year-old daughter.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star has not commented on the incident, which took place early on Friday following months of clashes between the couple that involved authorities. When asked about the arrest, a police spokesperson said that a 911 call was made around 2:40 a.m. about a battery incident in progress at a Los Angeles home. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed the victim and the suspect involved in a physical altercation. They added that a child was present in the house and unharmed.

The spokesperson said that the suspect refused to allow the officers into the home and they then made a forceful entry. The spokesperson added that "there was a minor use of force with a Taser on the suspect," who was then arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and kidnapping. His bail is set at $100,000. No officers were injured.

Fox LA journalist Gigi Graciette first reported the news of the arrest, posting on her Twitter page a photo of Ronnie sitting shirtless in handcuffs on a gurney near a police officer.

Just hours before his arrest, Ronnie attended the launch for his Verge Products CBD line in West Hollywood and told E! News there that he and Jen were "good now."

"Me and Jen have a strong love for each other," he said. "What the show portrays and what we really have for each other are two completely different things. They ask why do we stay with each other? And it's because we know what we have is real. And at the end of the day, people don't see what we have, they see what MTV wants you guys to see."

Earlier on Thursday, Ronnie and Jen were photographed walking hand-in-hand in Los Angeles.