Taylor Swift Can't Calm Down After This Music Face Off Fail With Jimmy Fallon

by kelli boyle | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 4:58 AM
Taylor Swift and Jimmy Fallon just got down to some sick beats.
On Thursday night's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fallon and Swift took on the "Name That Song" challenge. The game is simple: The Roots play chords from a song and the players must guess the tune. Easy, right? Well...
First up was a Britney Spears classic. While Fallon incorrectly guessed "Oops! I Did It Again," Swift scored a point for effortlessly knowing it was really "...Baby One More Time." And that's essentially how the game went, with the "Lover" singer crushing her competitor. In no time, she accurately guessed "Kiss Me" by Sixpence None The Richer and "No Scrubs" by TLC, blowing Fallon's mind in the process.
"You're proving that you're a genius!" the host cheered after losing, yet again.
A genius, yes, and a fountain of fun facts. Throughout the game, T.Swift revealed her favorite song is actually Nelly's "Hot in Herre" and that, like the rest of us, she has to refrain from dropping her own lyrics in conversation.
"I've had to learn to say different versions of common phrases like, ‘shake it off,'" she said while resisting the urge to tell Fallon to calm down. "I've had to figure out how to not say puns of my own songs."
But the most mind-blowing moment, by far, came at the end, when one of Swift's very own songs was played and... she didn't score the game-winning point. Yes, The Roots played "Shake It Off" and a confused Swift looked like she had never heard that hit before.
Quick as ever, Fallon hit his buzzer and shouted out the song.
As he cheered, "That's my favorite thing that ever happened on the whole show ever!" even Swift was in disbelief: "That was really upsetting," she joked.
Watch the duo face off in the video above and then head over here to see the superstar sob over a banana after a surgery. (Yes, you read that right!)
