Justin Bieber Gets Into Country Music With Dan + Shay on “10,000 Hours”

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 4:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay, 10,000 Hours

Justin Bieber just blessed us this morning with new music!

The newly married singer teamed up with country duo Dan + Shay (a.k.a Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) for the new single, "10,000 Hours," marking Bieber's first venture into the country genre.

The 24-year-old co-wrote the love song alongside Smyers and Mooney, which channels the same sentimental and romantic vibes as the Grammy-winning duo's hit song "Speechless." In it, Bieber, Smyers, and Mooney promise a lifetime of learning and loving their sweethearts with some dreamy harmonies and smooth vocals.

"I'd spend 10,000 hours and 10,000 more, baby, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours," they sing in the chorus. "And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try. If it's 10,000 hours or the rest of my life, I'm gonna love you."

The trio began teasing their collaboration earlier this week, with Bieber even teasing a snippet of the song with fans just hours before the track dropped.

Watch

Justin & Hailey Bieber Share Adorable Photo From Wedding No. 2

Bieber certainly has love on the brain these days. He and Hailey Bieber tied the knot (again) during a fairy-tale celebration in South Carolina on Monday. (ICYMI, they first said "I do" during a 2018 courthouse ceremony.)

"They both looked so genuinely happy," an insider told E! News of their nuptials. "They had smiles on their faces the entire night and didn't really leave each other's sides. They both made it a point to say hi to every guest and chat with everyone. It was a pretty intimate reception and they were happy they could catch up with their friends and family and really enjoy the night."

Afterwards, the "Love Yourself" singer took to Instagram to share pictures from their special day, leaving a sweet message for his wifey: "Looking forward to forever with you."

Listen to the new, instant hit above and prepare to swoon!

 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Carrie Underwood, The Late Show, Stephen Colbert

Carrie Underwood’s Son Isaiah Has the Cutest Job on Her Cry Pretty Tour

Taylor Swift, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show 2019

Taylor Swift Can't Calm Down After This Music Face Off Fail With Jimmy Fallon

Jennifer Garner Fangirls Over Her Andrea Bocelli Duet

Meet The Highwomen: Country Music's New Super Group

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey Totally Understands Why You're Interested In Her New Boyfriend

Cynthia Erivo, Aretha Franklin

Cynthia Erivo Is Aretha Franklin in National Geographic Channel's Genius Series

Gwen Stefani, Las Vegas Residency

Gwen Stefani Is 50! Celebrate the Star's Birthday With Her Best Music Videos

TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Music , Hailey Bieber , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.