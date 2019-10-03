Taylor Swift Sobs Over a Banana in Must-See Video From Her Surgery Recovery

NBC
by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 6:46 PM
NBC
To quote the one and only Taylor Swift, "I'm not asleep. My mind is alive."
We've officially found a new hero in Andrea Swift, who managed to sneak footage of her famous daughter recovering from LASIK eye surgery into the hands of Jimmy Fallon. The late-night host unveiled the "world premiere" of the video in a teaser from Swift's upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show, and let's just say it's required viewing.
When Jimmy breaks the news to Taylor that he's about to air the clip, she exclaims, "For the television?!" and then proceeds to sink back in her chair in bewilderment. The secondhand embarrassment is real, y'all.
Wearing a pair of protective goggles, the pop star has her sights set on a post-surgery snack, but much to her dismay ends up picking the wrong banana. "Stop! You can't cry," her mom warns as Taylor struggles to restrain the waterworks.
Banana in hand, Taylor is then escorted to her bedroom for some much-needed R&R.
"What happens when it doesn't go your way?" she's then heard mumbling.
Andrea then cuts to Taylor snuggled up in bed, where she's munching away on the banana. "Don't fall asleep eating the banana," she tells the 29-year-old, who responds, "I'm not asleep. My mind is alive."
Watch it all unfold for yourself by playing the video above. Never change, Taylor. Never change.
(E! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
