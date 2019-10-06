Scott Disick Worries Sofia Richie Isn't "Comfortable" on Finland Vacation With Kourtney Kardashian

Finding a new normal.

On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick embarked on a wintry adventure to Finland with girlfriend Sofia Richie, ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids. Although Kardashian had happily extended an invitation to Richie, Disick still felt a bit stuck in the middle.

Since this family vacation was the Poosh.com founder's dream, Disick really wanted "to be there" for his ex. However, as the trip went on, he found himself worrying about his model girlfriend.

"It's just hard because I'm like, trying to make everybody happy," the Flip It Like Disick boss admitted to the mother of his children. "Everyone has different things. And I want you to be comfortable, I want Sofia to be comfortable."

Per Disick, Richie expressed that the former flames "have [their] ways" of going about things. Thus, Sofia felt she didn't "fit into everything sometimes."

"I hadn't really had a second, by myself, to even have a conversation to make her feel comfortable," Disick further added. "She's never been in this life that we've been doing for 10 years. It's just a lot and then it's all on me every night and day."