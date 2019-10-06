Scott Disick Worries Sofia Richie Isn't "Comfortable" on Finland Vacation With Kourtney Kardashian

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Oct. 6, 2019 7:00 PM
Finding a new normal.
On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick embarked on a wintry adventure to Finland with girlfriend Sofia Richie, ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids. Although Kardashian had happily extended an invitation to Richie, Disick still felt a bit stuck in the middle.
Since this family vacation was the Poosh.com founder's dream, Disick really wanted "to be there" for his ex. However, as the trip went on, he found himself worrying about his model girlfriend.
"It's just hard because I'm like, trying to make everybody happy," the Flip It Like Disick boss admitted to the mother of his children. "Everyone has different things. And I want you to be comfortable, I want Sofia to be comfortable."
Per Disick, Richie expressed that the former flames "have [their] ways" of going about things. Thus, Sofia felt she didn't "fit into everything sometimes."
"I hadn't really had a second, by myself, to even have a conversation to make her feel comfortable," Disick further added. "She's never been in this life that we've been doing for 10 years. It's just a lot and then it's all on me every night and day."
Although Disick felt he was "juggling everything" on his own, Kardashian reminded the father of three that she offered to talk Richie through filming. Nonetheless, Kris Jenner's oldest was empathetic about her ex's situation.
"I think you put so much pressure on things to make it perfect. I do that too," Kardashian shared. "But I've been not really doing that as much anymore. You just think like, 'Oh! It's one more experience we have that we didn't have before.'"
Disick certainly took this advice to heart as he adopted a positive attitude and declared he was ready to "make the most of this trip."
"Now that I know people are having a good time, I realize that I can spend some time with Sofia alone and not feel bad," Mason Disick's dad relayed in a confessional. "I know that Kourtney's having fun. I know the kids are having fun."
This revelation came about after Kourtney confronted Scott for being "negative" during tourist activities. Not only did Scott bail halfway through a visit to Santa's headquarters, he also complained about the group's hot tub hangout.
"Scott really wanted to come with us to Finland. So, I don't know why he's just having such a negative attitude," Kourtney stated to the KUWTK camera earlier in the trip. "I just want everyone to have a great time and a great experience. He's just kind of putting a dark cloud over it."
This wasn't the only confrontation that the Talentless founder faced. In fact, during one dinner at the start of the vacation, Richie accused her boyfriend of acting differently around Kardashian.
"You're a lot more sophisticated with me when Kourtney's around. You turn into a five-year-old when it's just us," Lionel Richie's daughter told Scott.
Understandably, this comment upset the reality star turned house flipper.
"Sometimes, you know, you have so many inside jokes or inside things with somebody you've known for so long—even if you're not romantically with them—you don't really know how to act," Disick admitted later on. "It is definitely a really hard and awkward situation and I just feel bad."
Ultimately, the 36-year-old just wanted his loved ones "to be happy."
See everything that went down on this week's episode, including all the drama between besties Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq, in the recap video above!
