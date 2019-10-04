Fall 2019 Nail Color Trends to Try

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Fall is here and we love it! Besides sweater weather and pumpkin spice latte cravings, an overlooked area to express your autumnal joy is nail polish. If you've been gravitating towards darker and moodier Pantones in your wardrobe, more likely than not you've been experimenting with similar tones on your nail beds.

Maybe you are a goth rocker who wants to let your nails do the talking for your black ensemble: try neon! Maybe you are a faithful 9-to-5er who just wants to add some flair to their executive realness: try metallic! Either way, we've handpicked the coolest nail-color trends for you try out this season. From deep purples to edgy greens, we've got you.

Here are nine of our favorites below.