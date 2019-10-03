RuPaul's $13.7 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Deserves 10's Across the Board

Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Zillow
by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 3:01 PM
Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Zillow
Living life on the luxurious side.
RuPaul is always one to appreciate a little glamour, and with his latest home purchase he spared no expense. The 10,309 square-foot property located in the Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills boasts some pretty amazing amenities. His luxurious abode includes three floors with six bedrooms and five full and three half bathrooms. Perfect for his many celebrity friends and star-studded parties!
It's no surprise that RuPaul would be willing to put down a whopping $13.7 million for the place. It comes with a wine cellar, staff quarters, gym and four-car garage. He practically never has to leave! Even if he wants to go outside, his backyard is like an escape within itself. There is an outdoor fireplace and a wall-mounted television for his enjoyment. Talk about living the high life!
The real beauty is in the details. The backyard comes with stone terracing around his heated swimming pool and spa. Plus, a gazebo to sit and enjoy the fuchsia bougainvillea.
This is a step in the right direction for RuPaul who previously bought a home in 2011 with his husband artist Georges LeBar. The couple put that place up for sale earlier this year with a starting price of $5 million before being reduced to $4.7 million. The couple also owns a condo in West Hollywood and New York City's West Village.
The host has had a remarkable couple of years, so this is a well-deserved reward for all of his hard-work.
