Pringle of Scotland x H&M Launches Knitwear Collection

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 1:37 PM
With autumn in full swing, it's time to finally pack up those summer frocks and fully embrace sweater weather. Lucky for us, H&M has launched a collection with heritage label Pringle of Scotland today that'll put all other knitwear to bed! With over 50 items—from argyle cardigans to turtleneck dresses—the collaboration is a cross between traditional knitwear with a sporty spin. The retro-inspired pieces speak for themselves: They mix and match so perfectly so you can keep up your gal-on-the-go lifestyle without fussing over what to wear!
We can't decide what we'll be adding to our cart first: this mock turtleneck dress or this jacquard-knit sweater? Why not both?
Here are seven of our favorites from the collection below.
Preppy chic meets edgy cool in this gray melange knit with Pringle logo.
Redefine what sporty means in this mock-turtleneck dress with Pringle lining. Also available in cream.
Make them green with envy in this ribbed mock-turtleneck in lime yellow.
Command the classroom in this argyle jacquard-knit cardigan.
Step out in style in this asymmetrical sporty skirt with Pringle lining.
Stand out of the pack with these dreamy brown rodeo boots. Also available in black.
Elevate your purse game with this snakeskin-patterned shoulder bag.
Shop the full Pringle of Scotland x H&M collection.
