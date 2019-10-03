Timothée Chalamet and His Sequined Hoodie Will Make You Bow Down

Ian West/PA Wire
Timothée Chalamet's latest look will have you bowing down.
The 23-year-old actor came to Thursday's premiere of The King dressed to impress. Chalamet arrived at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square wearing a black sequined hoodie by Louis Vuitton. According to Vogue, the sweatshirt was embroidered with more than 3,000 Swarovski crystals and 15,000 sequins. In fact, the garment reportedly took more than 30 hours to make. Chalamet paired the piece with some pants and patent leather boots.
The Oscar-nominated star wasn't the only cast member to attend the screening, which was part of the BFI London Film Festival. Ben Mendelsohn, Joel Edgerton, Tom Glynn-Carney, David Michod, Thomasin McKenzie, Tom Lawrence and Nicholas Britell were there, as well. Lily-Rose Depp also attended the big event. After a year of sparking romance rumors, the 20-year-old actress and the Call Me by Your Name celeb turned up the heat by packing on the PDA during a vacation in September. Although, the two didn't get too close on the red carpet.
Chalamet's showstopper should come as no surprise to his fans. After all, he's rocked the red carpet on several occasions. Who could forget the Louis Vuitton look he wore to the 2019 Golden Globes?
To see more of his best looks, check out the gallery.
Ian West/PA Wire
Bring on the Bling
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Uniquely Formal
The Beautiful Boy actor takes a risk with a Pais or cause red checked pants and an red and silver patterned jacket while on the BAFTA's red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Classic Leather
Actor Timothee Chalamet mixes Hollywood glam with Rock & Roll flair wearing Celine leather pants designed by Hedi Slimane.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Causal & Minimal
The 23-year old heartthrob is posted up at 2019 Men's Paris Fashion Week wearing a Louis Vuitton black embroidered hoodie.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Structured Patterns
The actor is seen wearing Haider Ackermann patterned suit at the 2019 Governors Awards.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Living Art
Timothee Chalamet becomes a work of art wearing Louis Vuitton.
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Bold Blooms
Timothee Chalamet demands all eyes on him wearing a striking Alexander McQueen floral suit at the Beautiful Boy London premiere.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Riche Rouge
At the Beautiful Boy LA premiere, Chalamet stuns us a monochromatic piece from Louis Vuitton.
Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage
Beautiful Boy in Suit
Timothee Chalamet wears pale blue Alexander McQueen suit accented with vibrant florals and birds in flight.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Harnessed For Safety
Beautiful Boy actor Timothee Chalamet starts the 2019 awards season in a custom Louis Vuitton glitter harness designed by Virgil Abloh.
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
When in Spain...
Timothee is seen wearing Christian Louboutin boots (no red bottoms) at the San Sebastian International Film Festival for Beautiful Boy.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Rev Up Your Engines
Timothee Chalamet is cleaned up from the gas station and wearing an oversized button down from Off-White at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Hunted in Green
At the 90th Academy Awards Luncheon, Call Me By Your Name rising star is a tailored in a hunter green Gucci suit.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dapper Timmy
Timothee Chalamet is classic and dapper in a Thom Browne suit at the 2018 Critics Choice Awards.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GQ
Checkmate!
Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet wears a Gucci checkered suit at the GQ 2017 Men of the Year event.
Venturelli/WireImage
Across the Pond
Budding hearttrob, Timothee Chalamet attends BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party wearing Bertuli.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IF
Decadent Burgundy
Breakout star, Chalamet, pops out in a stunning Berluti burgundy suit at the 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards.
The King hits theaters Nov. 1.