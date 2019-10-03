Josh Duhamel and Miss World America Audra Mari Confirm Romance With Steamy Kiss

Well, well, well! Look what we have here!

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. And based on new shots obtained by E! News, it may be safe to say Josh Duhamel is off the market.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Hollywood actor was spotted at a Toronto airport locking lips with Miss World America Audra Mari outside a Starbucks.

Josh looked handsome in denim jeans, a baseball cap and a black jacket over his classic white T-shirt. As for Audra, she looked airport chic in black leggings and a tied up jacket.

While the twosome has not commented on the romance speculation, they both follow each other on Instagram.