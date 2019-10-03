Khloe Kardashian Has "No Interest" In Reconciling With Tristan Thompson

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson getting back together? Not so fast...

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, who share daughter True Thompson, have sparked reconciliation rumors in recent weeks, fueled by Tristan's flirty comments on Khloe's social media posts. Now, a source tells E! News that Tristan has been "desperately trying to win Khloe back."

"He's doing everything he can to prove himself and won't take no for an answer. He's saying nice things to Khloe and flattering her constantly. He knows he made a big mistake and lost the best thing that's ever happened to him," the insider shares, referencing Tristan's cheating scandals. "He's very persistent and isn't backing down no matter what Khloe says or does."

"Recently they have started spending more time together and nothing makes Khloe happier than seeing True spend time with both of her parents," the source says. "Tristan is trying to do everything right and is slowly getting back in with Khloe."