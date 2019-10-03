Fixer Upper Fans Rejoice: Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Opening a Hotel

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines' empire just got a whole lot bigger.

Home improvement's favorite couple announced their next project on Thursday, and it's a doozy: a hotel in Waco, Texas. Yes, you read that correctly. Chip and Joanna Gaines are opening a hotel.

The new apple of the couples' eye is the 53,000 square-foot Grand Karem Shrine building, located just a hop, skip and a jump away from another one of their Waco business endeavors, the Magnolia Market. Built in 1928, the couple purchased the sprawling property in 2018 and have their eyes set on a 2021 grand opening.

By all intents and purposes, this hotel sounds like the tourist attraction of Fixer Upper fans' dreams.

"Home is a feeling, created by and for the people you love and share your life with; it's a state of being known and loved just as you are," the couple said in a press release. "That is our dream for this hotel."