How Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston Have Made 50 the New 30

Gwen Stefani has turned 50.

We know, we know—it seems as though the current The Voice coach either hasn't aged a day since bursting onto the scene as the iconic frontwoman of No Doubt some 25 years ago or is somehow aging in reverse, but it's true: On October 3, Gwen Renee Stefani reached the milestone age and is celebrating five decades on this rock. And much like fellow 1969 babies Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez before her, she's not just surviving, but flat-out thriving at an age that, historically, hasn't elicited much kindness from her chosen industry. And while it's easy to say they look great for their age, the simple truth is that they look great, full stop. With their careers firing on all cylinders and their flawless looks, they are living lives that most people in their 20s and 30s would kill for.

We're not sure what deals with the devil these ladies have made, but we just have one thing to say: Where can we sign up?