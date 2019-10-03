Farrah Abraham's Daughter Sophia in Therapy to Cope With Father's Death

Farrah Abraham is putting her daughter's needs first.

As Teen Mom fans know, Sophia Abraham has grown up without her father after he passed away in a car accident when Farrah was eight months pregnant.

Since tragedy struck, cameras have followed the mother-daughter duo on various reality shows and through social media. But while appearing on Heather McDonald's Juicy Scoop podcast, Farrah revealed that her daughter is in therapy.

"We do a lot of family therapy because of her not having her father and also being in the public eye," the MTV reality star shared.

Farrah also revealed that her daughter participates in online schooling. And while part of the reason was to avoid bullies, she still faces plenty of critics online.