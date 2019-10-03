Robert De Niro Hit With $12M Sex Discrimination and Harassment Lawsuit From Former Assistant

Robert De Niro's former assistant has sued the actor for alleged gender discrimination and wage violations, two months after he sued her for alleged embezzlement.

In a lawsuit filed in New York on Thursday, Graham Chase Robinson claims that she started working as the star's executive assistant in 2008, when she was 25 years old, and quit her job this past April, a year and a half after she was promoted to his production company's Vice President of Production and Finance. She says that during the course of her job, he always referred to her as his assistant and treated her as such. She accuses De Niro and his company of subjecting her to "years of gender discrimination and harassment" and a "hostile work environment."

De Niro and his attorney had no immediate comment.

"De Niro made demands of Ms. Robinson that he never imposed on males," Robinson's lawyer said in a statement to E! News. "De Niro's treatment of Ms. Robinson was inappropriate, demeaning, abusive, and intolerable, and he needs to be held accountable."

Robinson claims that during the course of her job, he called her derogatory names such as "bitch" and "brat," went on drunken tirades in which he "denigrated, berated, bullied, and hurled expletives" at her, and made vulgar and inappropriate comments such as joking about his Viagra prescription, asking her to imagine him on the toilet, asking her to scratch his back or tie his ties, and suggesting she could get pregnant by using sperm from a married male coworker.