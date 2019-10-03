Angelina Jolie Reunites With Maddox 2 Months After College Drop Off

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 10:06 AM

Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

It's a sweet reunion! 

Angelina Jolie is currently busy traveling around the world promoting her new film Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, and as per usual, she's turning things into a family affair. For her red carpet in Japan on Wednesday, she was joined by her oldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, making it his first appearance since he began college.

Taking a break from studying biochemistry at South Korea's Yonsei University, Maddox came out to support his mama and her latest project. The duo were also accompanied by Zahara Jolie-Pitt, who posed for pictures with them on the red carpet. Angelina looked stunning in a silver tasseled dress and sleek black shoes. However, both Maddox and Zahara opted for chic all black ensembles. Zahara's dress had lace detailing for a touch of added sophistication. 

Like the doting mother she is, Angelina was on hand to drop her son off at school in late August and even posed for pictures with other students. At the time, a source told E! News she was "very proud" of her son and his latest endeavor.

Maddox has dabbled in the entertainment industry himself and executive produced the film First They killed My Father with his mother in 2017. The actress got loads of quality time with her family in recent days. Earlier this week, Angelina walked the carpet with the rest of her kids in tow for the Los Angeles premiere of her film. 

Safe to say she's definitely in her happy place! 

Angelina Jolie , Maddox Jolie-Pitt , Movies , Disney , Celebrities , Red Carpet , Celeb Kids
