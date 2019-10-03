Rachel Lindsay and Raven Gates' Friendship Fallout and More Off-Camera Bachelor Nation Drama

ABC/John Fleenor, Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 9:20 AM
Bachelor Nation has a few questions for Rachel Lindsay and Raven Gates.
The Bachelorette alumna revealed the two had a falling out on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
While the season 13 star didn't disclose the cause of the BFF breakup, she did say "it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore." In fact, she said the two "never will be" friends again.
Gates and Lindsay met on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. When Lindsay got the opportunity to hand out the roses, Gates was fully behind her.
"There's a reason why we call her BIG RACH! SHE DOES BIG THINGS!!! @therachlindsay," Gates, who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, wrote on Instagram in 2017. "My day one, my soul friend, my person!! Not only is she making history by being the first African American female to have a bachelor/ette lead BUT she is MORE than that!! To list all of her attributes and qualities that I love would be too long to type. America will soon find out that She IS laughter. She IS friendship. And she IS LOVE. I am ALWAYS in your corner Rach! I love you so much!! now go show America what they've been missing!!!! & bring home the Love of your Life!!!!!!"
Based on their social media activity, it looks like the pair was still going strong last year. So, for now, the facts of the feud remain a mystery.
To be fair, this wasn't the first time the franchise's family members had experienced a bit of drama outside of the show. To look back at more shocking moments that developed off-camera, check out the gallery.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Bachelor in Paradise fans learned Blake Horstmann hooked up with Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes at Stagecoach. After Miller-Keyes accused him of calling her a "mistake" and asking her to keep their hookup a secret, Horstmann released their private text messages. Despite all of the drama, Horstmann hinted he still planned to go to the festival next year.
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The Bachelor Nation star set the record straight on a sex tape rumor after Todd Chrisley claimed his daughter Lindsie Chrisley had "extramarital relationships" with Hayes and Josh Murray.
"We did not make a sex tape," he said on the Housewives and Vanderpump podcast. "I'm not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend's living room, the couch we crashed on."
ABC/Ed Herrera, Instagram
After becoming the fan favorite on Hannah B's season of The Bachelorette, a bomb dropped. Wyatt's former boo, Haley Stevens, revealed she was still dating the 25-year-old singer-songwriter when he left to be on the ABC show. In fact, she said she "never even got broken up with."
ABC
Contestants vying for a second (or third) shot at love were forced to pack their bags and travel home over allegations of "misconduct" on set in Mexico. Reports claim an incident between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson occurred on the first day of filming, and a source told E! News the pair was encouraged to hook up prior to production starting.
Freeform/Adam Larkey
The former Bachelor star was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run felony for leaving the scene of an April 24 car crash that killed 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher. In November 2018, Soules entered a conditional guilty plea to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury. He later accepted a suspended two-year prison sentence to serve two years on probation.
Rick Rowell/ABC
After leaving the third season of Bachelor in Paradise engaged, Amanda and Josh's relationship crumbled in a highly dramatic, extremely public way. Stanton told E! News her former fiancé was "extremely controlling" of her, which prompted the controversial reality star to threaten legal action over "falsehoods" and "misrepresentations" shared by Amanda about him.
Snapchat
Oops! Prior to passing out the final rose on season 11 of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn accidentally spoiled the grand finale by posting a cozy photo with fiancé Shawn Booth to Snapchat. It was quickly deleted, but that didn't stop Bachelor Nation from exposing the truth with a screengrab.
Paul Hebert/ABC
The Bachelor in Paradise couple made headlines after Kimball decided to "remove" himself from the relationship after Cooper was accused of cheating on him. Reality Steve shared alleged texts the blonde beauty sent to an unidentified man. However, she claimed the messages were "fabricated" and that she "did not cheat on Jordan."
ABC/Craig Sjodin
After being sent home by JoJo Fletcher, the outspoken Bachelor villain threw shade at his onscreen nemesis by getting hot and heavy with Robby's ex-girlfriend on Instagram. Chad shared a photo of himself kissing Hope Higginbotham, who he said "deserves so much better than someone who lies, cheats, and ends a four-year long relationship in order to pursue fame on a tv show."
Courtesy: Tom Briglia/PhotoGraphics
The widely disliked star of season 18 said in a 2014 interview that he doesn't "think it is a good example for kids to watch [gay couples] on TV, referring to same-sex couples as "perverts." Juan Pablo later clarified his comments in an apologetic Facebook status, blaming his non-native grasp of the English language for using the "wrong words to express myself."
ABC
As cameras began rolling on Jake Pavelka's season of The Bachelor, Papa and an ABC producer began what was described as an "inappropriate relationship." Despite denying anything went down, both were kicked off the show and it was later revealed that the staffer visited her hometown with his father.
Getty Images; ABC
On the premiere of his season, Nick was shocked to see Elizabeth "Liz" Sandoz get out of the limo, a contestant he'd previously slept with after Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's wedding nine months before the show. Viall questioned her intentions for pursuing him on reality TV and she was quickly cut.
Getty Images
The feisty brunette aired some dirty laundry when she revealed on Twitter that The Bachelor creator prevented her from competing on Dancing With the Stars in 2015 because "he didn't want people wanting fame after his show." Bristowe's claim came as many began wondering why mostly male contestants join the dance competition series, which Fleiss shut down after pointing to Melissa Rycroft winning season 15.
John Lamparski/Getty Images
Fans mourned the loss of this former Bachelor contestant, who, at 29-years-old, committed suicide at her home in 2013 following an argument with her NBA star boyfriend, Ryan Anderson. Gia's mother was on the phone with her daughter when the incident happened, and the reality star remained on life support at a hospital until her passing.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
The Bachelorette couple's volatile relationship was well-documented in Dorfman's 2016 tell-all book, It's Not Okay. In it, Andi claimed Josh "often behaved like an emotional abuser" and prohibited her from taking photos with men. She wrote, "If I talked to another man, I was a 'whore.' If I disagreed, I was 'argumentative.'" Murray has always denied the allegations.
ABC
Despite Byron proposing to Mary during The Bachelor's early days in 2004, his now-ex was arrested in 2007 for allegedly assaulting him. The brunette was charged with one count of domestic battery, but the charge was later dropped. They ultimately broke up two years later, and in a 2016 interview, Delgado shared, "There was a big pressure also to have a successful relationship for TV and the show."
ABC
One of Rachel Lindsay's suitors drew major criticism after tweets allegedly posted by Lee throughout 2015 and 2016 revealed his opinions on race, women and Muslims. Host Chris Harrison responded to the controversy shortly after: "For those asking, no, of course we didn't know about the offensive tweets from Lee's account. None of us were aware of them. Very unfortunate."
