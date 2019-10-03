How Law & Order: SVU and Mariska Hargitay Changed Ariel Winter's Life

For Ariel Winter, filming a guest spot on Law & Order: SVU was not only a dream come true, but a life-changing experience.

The Modern Family star confessed to E! News that she's among the #SVUDiehards out there who have seen every episode multiple times. The 21-year-old actor said she first started watching the show as a freshman in high school after getting sucked into a marathon on USA Network. It's an experience many can relate to. From there, her weekends were absorbed by the elite squad of detectives known as the special victims unit. Then, Winter went to streaming platforms to start the show from the beginning.

"It's just such an incredible show, it really is," Winter said. "And I know they have so many, so many, so many fans because the show is so amazing and moving, and their characters and Mariska—literally everybody—but also, like, Mariska. What a queen."