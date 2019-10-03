EXCLUSIVE!

The Girlfriends Reunion You've Been Waiting for on Black-ish Was "Horrifyingly Natural"

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The nostalgia is real at ABC and Tracee Ellis Ross couldn't be happier.

As part of "Casts from the Past Week," a programming stunt reuniting, well, casts from the past, Ross is reuniting with her Girlfriends costars on black-ish. In the episode, Bow learns Diane (Marsai Martin) and Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) don't believe in feminism, so she brings her daughter to meet the ladies of her feminist group. When Bow's friend thinks the group needs to be more inclusive, she invites three of her girlfriends to join her group. Enter Girlfriends stars Golden Brooks, Persia White and Jill Marie Jones.

Photos

TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

"Our executive producer/showrunner right now came to me and said, ‘How do you feel about a Girl—' He didn't even finish the word, I was like, ‘What?! Yes! Yes!" Ross says in the exclusive video above.

White said she gets approached all the time about the eight-season show that ran from 2000-2008 on UPN and The CW. "There's a need for [representation]," White said. "I think it was really so many people talking to so many of us over the years that really made it clear."

black-ish

ABC

See the costars reuniting in behind-the-scenes footage above.

"This episode is about feminism and the interesting divide that occurs in the black community and white community around feminism, so she brings her friends from college," Ross explains in the exclusive preview.

White said the vibe between everyone was "horrifyingly natural."

"I was like, how has it been 11 years since we've worked together? I hear your voice and it feels like, just so natural and organic," White said.

Click play on the video above for more.

Black-ish airs Tuesdays, 9:30 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cynthia Erivo, Aretha Franklin

Cynthia Erivo Is Aretha Franklin in National Geographic Channel's Genius Series

Ariel Winter, Law and Order: SVU

How Law & Order: SVU and Mariska Hargitay Changed Ariel Winter's Life

Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Girlfriends Reunion on "Black-ish"

Survivor, Jeff Probst

Jeff Probst Calls Out CBS for Spoiling Survivor

This Is Us

This Is Us Might Not Be Spending Too Much Time on This Surprising Storyline

Almost Family

Weigh In On Fox's Almost Family, Starring Brittany Snow, Emily Osment and Megalyn Echikunwoke

The Masked Singer, Season 2

The Masked Singer Reveals the Panda: Were the Judges Even Close?

TAGS/ Black-ish , Tracee Ellis Ross , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Nostalgia , Reunion
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.