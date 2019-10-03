Kylie Jenner Says Hello to a New Beginning Amid Travis Scott Break

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 7:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

New month, who dis?

On Wednesday night, a day after a source told E! News that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott "are taking space apart," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and billionaire cosmetics mogul appeared to show the rapper what he might be missing, posting on her Instagram page a few photos of her wearing a sparkling neon orange jumpsuit and squatting over a $5,695 crystal-encrusted Judith Leiber Stack of Cash Rich clutch resembling a wad of $10,000.

"Hi October.." she wrote.

Kylie and Travis, who began dating two years ago, have not commented on their relationship status.

Hours after the news was made public, Kylie went out clubbing with her girlfriends and the group hung out with her exTyga. Another source said the two "have been in touch" since their split in 2017, but "don't talk often." 

Meanwhile, Travis has recently been staying at his house in Beverly Hills and Kylie has been allowing him to see their 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, the first source told E! News.

 

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

Earlier on Wednesday, a third source shed some more light on the pair's relationship, saying that Kylie "has seen her older sisters with big families and multiple kids and she wants the same," and "loved being at home with Travis and their daughter Stormi Webster more than anything. But right now, their priorities are different."

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie, the source said, wishes Travis, who has been busy with his music career, was "more dedicated to the family."

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gigi Hadid, Tyler Cameron, EXCLUSIVE

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Officially Split After Whirlwind 2 Months

Ariel Winter, Law and Order: SVU

How Law & Order: SVU and Mariska Hargitay Changed Ariel Winter's Life

Madelaine Petsch, Seventeen Digital Cover

How Riverdale Helped Madelaine Petsch Understand Her Own Bullies

Rachel Lindsay, Raven Gates

Rachel Lindsay and Raven Gates' Friendship Fallout and More Off-Camera Bachelor Nation Drama

black-ish

The Girlfriends Reunion You've Been Waiting for on Black-ish Was "Horrifyingly Natural"

Nick Carter, Lauren Kitt

Nick Carter's Wife Lauren Kitt Gives Birth to 2nd Child

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Travis Scott Split

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Top Stories , Kardashian News , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.