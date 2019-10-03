Mean Girls Stars Celebrate October 3 by Giving Back in a Fetch Way

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 7:27 AM

Mean Girls - 2004

Paramount Pictures

Happy October 3, everyone! 

Fans of the movie Mean Girls know the significance of the unofficial holiday. On this day, the character Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asks Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) if she knows what day it is. "It's October 3," she replies. The rest, as they say, is history.

Now, 15 years after the film's release, the cast is celebrating the date by giving back in a super fetch way.

In addition to asking for the date, Bennett and his castmates are asking fans to donate $3 to the Thirst Project. The stars explain the donations will help build a well in Uganda and bring safe drinking water to an entire village.

"So, we all know Cady was from Africa," Lohan says in an Instagram video shared Thursday. "But this year, we want to help [with] building a well in Uganda."

In fact, Amanda Seyfried, who plays Karen Smith, says "that well will bring fresh drinking water to nearly 500 people for the rest of their lives."

Blast From Interviews Past: Mean Girls

However, Seyfried, Lohan and Bennett aren't the only ones from the movie showing their support. Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners), Daniel Franzese (Damian), Lizzy Caplan (Janis Ian), Rajiv Surendra (Kevin Gnapoor), Jan Caruana (Emma Gerber) and Stefanie Drummond (Bethany Byrd) all appear in the short video.

The goal is to raise at least $8,000. To learn more about the initiative, fans can watch the video and visit my.thirstproject.org/meangirls.

