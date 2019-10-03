Hailey and Justin Bieber Get Frisky on Movie and Spa Date After Wedding

Here come the newlyweds!

On Wednesday, two days after they tied the knot for the second time in front of family and friends in South Carolina, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber went out to the movies.

The two caught a screening of the new Brad Pitt film Ad Astra, according to Justin's Instagram Story. They watched it at a theater in Los Angeles' Westwood neighborhood. The 25-year-old singer and the 22-year-old model later grabbed some burgers and a vanilla milkshake to go from Hamburger Haven in West Hollywood.

"He was dancing in line and using his hands to play a beat on the countertop," an eyewitness told E! News. "A few fans congratulated him on getting married and he was very chatty with them and polite. When Justin came back to the car with his hands full, Hailey opened the door for him. They ate a little bit in the car and chatted."

Justin and Hailey capped off their romantic date with a visit to Voda Spa for a couple's massage. Justin gave Hailey a playful pat on the behind as they arrived, E! News has learned.

"They brought their food in with them and stayed for about 90 minutes," the eyewitness said. "Justin patted Hailey on the butt and walked with his hand on her back. When they left, they had water to hydrate and looked very relaxed and happy. It was a fun day date for them and they look like they are back to their normal routine after the wedding."

Both dressed casually for their date; Justin wore a printed lavender T-shirt from his Drew House fashion line, white shorts, Crocs, and a white fisherman's cap. Hailey sported a black leather jacket bearing the word "Wife" over a white crop top and blue jeans, paired with black boots.