The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Says She'll "Never" Be Friends With Raven Gates Again

ABC/John Fleenor, Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 5:07 AM
ABC/John Fleenor, Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort
It looks like there's some drama between Rachel Lindsay and Raven Gates.
The Bachelorette star spoke briefly about their falling out on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
While the season 13 star wouldn't say what caused the feud, she did say "it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore."
After Andy Cohen asked if the two were still no longer friends, Lindsay made it clear that their bond was broken.
"No, not at all and I never will be," she replied.
As fans will recall, Gates and Lindsay met on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. The Texas attorney then went on to hand out the roses on The Bachelorette, and her Arkansas BFF showed her full support.
"There's a reason why we call her BIG RACH! SHE DOES BIG THINGS!!! @therachlindsay," Gates wrote on Instagram back in 2017. "My day one, my soul friend, my person!! Not only is she making history by being the first African American female to have a bachelor/ette lead BUT she is MORE than that!! To list all of her attributes and qualities that I love would be too long to type. America will soon find out that She IS laughter. She IS friendship. And she IS LOVE. I am ALWAYS in your corner Rach! I love you so much!! now go show America what they've been missing!!!! & bring home the Love of your Life!!!!!!"
In fact, it looked like their friendship was still going strong last year.
So, the BFF breakup must have been fairly recent.
View this post on Instagram
This picture captures the mood of a great evening at @steamtheorybrewing. @chrisbharrison you are always there for us and it was nice to be able to return the favor and support you! Congrats Fairy Godfather 💛 • • • #trinitygroves #steamtheorybrewingcompany #dallas
A post shared by Rachel Lindsay Abasolo (@therachlindsay) on
Still, both women have plenty of love in their lives. Lindsay tied the knot with Bryan Abasolo, who earned her final rose, in August. Gates also accepted a proposal from her Bachelor in Paradise love Adam Gottschalk in May.
This wasn't the only tea Lindsay spilled during her appearance on the late-night show.
She also shared some secrets about the series and revealed which member of Bachelor Nation got drunk at her wedding.
Watch the videos to see her interview.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?