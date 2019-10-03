Demi Lovato Apologizes Following Backlash Over Free Trip To Israel

by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 3:59 AM
Unlike what her lyrics suggest, Demi Lovato really is sorry.
Earlier this week, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer took to Instagram to share photos from her "absolutely magical" trip to Israel. But what she intended to simply be a spiritual experience turned sour when critics accused her of taking a political stance amid the country's ongoing conflict with Palestine. As backlash rolled in, she turned the comments off on her Instagram and issued an explanation.
"I'm extremely frustrated," she began a lengthy statement on her Instagram Story. "I accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts. No one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone. With that being said, I'm sorry if I've hurt or offended anyone, that was no my intention."
"Sometimes people present you with opportunities and no one tells you the potential backlash you could face in return," the 27-year-old continued. "This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT and now I realize it hurt people and for that I'm sorry. Sorry I'm not more educated and sorry for thinking this trip was just a spiritual experience."
Indeed, going against "all advice" she was given, Lovato wanted to speak out and clear the air.
"I'd rather get in trouble for being authentic to myself than staying quiet to please other people," she wrote. "I love my fans, all of them, from all over."
On her trip to the Middle East, the superstar visited the Western Wall, Yad Vashem: The World Holocaust Remembrance Center and was baptized in the Jordan River. The latter, she said, made her feel more "renewed" than ever before.
"When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I'd read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes," she captioned a series of pictures. "I've never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I've been missing for a few years now."
"This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul," she continued. "I'm grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel."
