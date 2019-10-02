The Masked Singer Reveals the Panda: Were the Judges Even Close?

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 6:31 PM

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Fox's The Masked Singer is trucking along. In week two of the hit celebrity singing competition series, judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke were treated to performances by four secret celebrities.

The Black Widow faced off with the Leopard, followed by the Panda and the Flamingo. The spider beat out the big cat, and the bird beat the mammal. In the face-off between the Panda and the Leopard, the cat was supreme leaving the the Panda to reveal his or herself as...

Laila Ali. The cookbook author and former boxer is the daughter of Muhammed Ali.

Watch

Jenny McCarthy on If Donnie Wahlberg Would Do Masked Singer

The judges didn't even guess Ali.

Find out what else was revealed below.

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Egg: Johnny Weir

Week 1 Clues: "intimate evenings with egg," strong on the outside, vulnerable on the inside, coming on this show is a bit of a leap, years of being on top of the pyramid, going for the gold, always eggs-tra and does enjoy a good sparkle 

Visuals: snow globe, swan, dreamcatcher, creepy dolls, a skateboard 

Songs: "Just Dance" 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Ice Cream: Ninja

Week 1 Clues: Every day is cheat day, but life wasn't always this chill, caught a lot of flack for doing what he loved most, his parents had their doubts, believed in his ridiculous dream and turned his fantasy into reality, has over a billion reasons to be proud of his hard work, used to performing in front of millions of people, now in a "different kind of mask," says he's sweet and everybody loves him 

Visuals: Lots of money, karate, headphones, emojis 

Songs: "Old Town Road" 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Panda: Laila Ali

Week 2 Clues: The setting was a forest, lots of talk about family, especially the father. Cookbooks were shown. Lots of talk about strength.

Song: "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)"

 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Black Widow

Week 2 Clues: The Black Widow mentioned having an empire and that it was her house now. There were also visuals of a peach (are they from Atlanta), film and talks of directors, as well as mentions of being real and being darker and edgier now. A Sagittarius sign may have been shown. Judges guessed Amber Riley, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sherri Shepherd.

Songs: "I Wanna Dance With Somebody"

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Flamingo

Week 2 Clues: The setting was a bedroom and the introduction was mocked up like a YouTube video, so maybe an influencer? The Flamingo mentioned becoming real, and that they were trapped in a career, so they abandoned it. Even mentioned an escape. The contestant alluded to not being a real singer. Judges guessed Kandi Burruss, Tia Mowry and Olivia Jade.

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Leopard

Week 2 Clues: Everyone assumed it was a woman, but it's a (possibly) British man. "J'adore" was written on the wall of the room in the introduction package. Lots of mentions of being a survivor and adaptable, as well as knowing what it's like to be on top and a heavy hitter. But now, the Leopard has to deal with the celebrity aspect of things, like what they're wearing and relationships. They want to strip away the headlines. Judges guessed Billy Porter, Robbie Williams and Jamie Foxx.

Songs: "Somebody to Love"

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Butterfly

Week 1 Clues: Was waiting patiently in a cocoon for the past year, has achieved success in many stages of life, terrified of London where she used to call home, here to take us to church, used a southern accent when answering the judges 

Visuals: child's bedroom, double decker bus, photoshoot, prayer hands

Songs: "Bang Bang" 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Thingamajig

Week 1 Clues: Clues given in a sort of rap, he's a feathery gentle giant, has a magic case, singing isn't his thing, puzzles, he's more than fashion shoots and dreams 

Visuals: closet filled with suits, briefcase with magic tricks, sneakers, feather boa, cupcake with a "4" candle

Songs: "Easy Like Sunday Morning" 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Skeleton

Week 1 Clues: Chose because he has no fear of death, doesn't over eat, been around the block a few times, so many doors opened for him, always say yes, tired of playing second fiddle, tonight's going to be a wild and crazy party, "party on, dudes" 

Visuals: doors, a fireplace, Christmas party with two dudes and mistletoe 

Songs: mashup of "Good Times" and "Rapper's Delight"

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Ladybug

Week 1 Clues: "Spin Your Wheel" game show, had a lifetime of drama, family feud, lots of family gossip, born into the limelight, has a southern accent, has been through so much

Visuals: ham, pumpkin, skull, police car, gavel, dog with mail, scorpion, bridge, baseball bat 

Songs: "Holding Out For a Hero" 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Rottweiler

Week 1 Clues: Gotta look your best in order to perform your best, "pigskin under the Friday night lights," rose to fame almost overnight by being a hungry competitor, chose Rottweiler because he was bitten by one as a kid, wants to show the doubters it's not over, ready to take a bite out of the competition 

Visuals: grooming station, "fantasy champion" ring

Songs: "Maneater" 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Tree

Week 1 Clues: Loves getting dolled up but it's only once a year, wishes people knew her for more than one thing, spends so long in exile when she could "dish out" more talents to make the world smile, more than an expert in delicious treats, here to jazz up her career

Visuals: public storage, "30," old black and white TV, measuring cups, sugar 

Songs: "High Hopes" 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Flower

But Flower's a close second to Black Widow!

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Fox

This steampunk fox has got quite the attitude. 

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Penguin

Maybe this is who Jonah Hill's playing in The Batman

The Masked Singer, Season 2

Fox

Eagle

The eagle definitely has one of the coolest outfits, but can he sing? We will find out!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

