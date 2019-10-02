Justin Timberlake Gets the Last Laugh After Attempted Ambush During Paris Fashion Week

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 4:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Look who's laughing now! 

Justin Timberlake knows how to poke a little bit of fun at himself, which he needed after his startling run-in with celebrity prankster Vitalii Sediuk at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday. Vitalli is known for taking things a little too far on the red carpet, and Tuesday's event was no exception. The musician and his wife Jessica Biel were making their way down the red carpet when Vitalii struck. The known king of pranks grabbed Justin's foot and held on for dear life, ending up on the ground in dramatic fashion. 

Luckily, security was there to get him unattached from the star and keep the situation under control. While the couple was a bit shaken about the whole incident, neither was injured and it was all chalked up to some harmless fun. Plus, of course, Justin had a great sense of humor of the whole event and even made a joke about it on his Instagram

Watch

AJ McLean Wants Justin Timberlake to Consider BSB/NSYNC Reunion

"Last night at @louisvuitton. Human anklet not included," Justin posted with a picture alongside his beautiful wife. It's true what they say: the couple that survives pranks together, stays together! 

While Justin and Jessica may be laughing it off now, the moment may have been a little more serious at the time. "Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were understandably shaken up and startled after this stranger jumped out at them," a source revealed to E! News. "Once inside, Jessica was comforting Justin and rubbing his shoulder."  

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

This isn't Vitalii's first prank and it probably won't be his last. He's known for his many different antics across the Hollywood scene and enjoys ruffling a few feathers in the process.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet Wasn’t Convinced He Could Rock a Bowl Cut for The King

Constance Wu Recalls Spilling Water on Oprah Winfrey

BTS Is Back & Ready For Dream Collaboration With Drake

Nicole Scherzinger Wouldn't Rule Out a Pussycat Dolls Reunion

Tyler Perry Survived Multiple Sexual Assaults as a Child

Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Constance Wu, Cynthia Erivo, 2019 Women's Initiative New York luncheon

Constance Wu, Laura Dern, Meg Ryan and More Stars Attend Action: The Academy Women's Initiative Luncheon

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Why Meghan Markle's Evil Eye Bracelet Is Suddenly Getting So Much Attention

TAGS/ Justin Timberlake , Jessica Biel , Vitalii Sediuk , Paris Fashion Week , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.