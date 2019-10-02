Constance Wu, Laura Dern, Meg Ryan and More Stars Attend Action: The Academy Women's Initiative Luncheon

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 4:28 PM

Some of Hollywood's biggest female stars aligned in the Big Apple for a special event. 

In New York City on Wednesday, industry talents came together inside the famed Rainbow Room for the second annual Action: The Academy Women's Initiative Luncheon, presented by E! with support by Swarovski. The famous guests included HustlersConstance WuHarriet's Cynthia Erivo and three-time Golden Globe nominee Meg Ryan

The star-studded luncheon, which featured remarks from Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events and Lifestyle Digital, also included a conversation between Little Women producer Amy Pascal, its director, Greta Gerwig and  one of the film's stars, Laura Dern

Academy CEO Dawn Hudson presented a one-year Gold Fellowship, which includes a $35,000 grant and personalized mentorship from Academy members, to playwright, actor and filmmaker Eliana Pipes. "Winning this fellowship is such a gift and also a wonderful testament to the Academy's commitment to female filmmakers," Pipes said on the Academy's Instagram Story. "I couldn't be more proud."

The afternoon event concluded with a keynote speech by two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Jen Neal, Dawn Hudson, Greta Gerwig, Laura Dern, Amy Pascal, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Eliana Pipes, Women's Initiative New York luncheon

Lars Niki / Getty Images / AMPAS

"Hosted by the Academy, the second annual Women of the Academy event will bring together a dynamic group of female members working across the various branches to foster community, dialogue, and change for women in film," the Academy said in a statement. "Comprised of a global membership of more than 8,000 of the most accomplished artists, the Academy has created a powerful network for women in all disciplines to use for guidance, support, and hiring opportunities. This event will further the Academy's support for increased diversity and inclusion within the industry, and aim to be a catalyst for developing a more meaningful Academy-led initiative supporting women."

As Obaid-Chinoy said at the luncheon, "Women are changing the way they see themselves, and film is empowering them to do that."

For all of the event's star sightings, check out E!'s gallery above!

