Lisa Vanderpump Pulls a Mariah Carey While Addressing Sarah Paulson's Shade

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 2:43 PM
You're gonna want to grab a cup of tea for this, darling.
It's safe to say that no one has mastered the art of shade quite like Lisa Vanderpump. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has had her fair share of quibbles over the years with her former Bravo co-stars. From her recent dog drama with Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley to her major feud with Brandi Glanville, the 59-year-old star knows how to duke it out in a very classy (and sassy) way.
In fact, fans of the reality TV personality saw Lisa back in her element when she threw subtle shade at the American Horror Story and Ocean's 8 star, Sarah Paulson. After getting in the hot seat for Vanity Fair's lie detector test, the Glass actress opened up about the time Mrs. Vanderpump wasn't so "nice" to her.
"I met her once at a party and she wasn't that nice to me," Sarah shared of her encounter with the Bravolebrity. "Am I going to get in trouble for that? She wasn't that nice."
The actress added, "I don't want her coming after me on Twitter, but I won't miss her. I'll miss the dynamic she brings to the group, which is the fear of God she instills in everyone, but no I won't miss her."
However, Lisa did come for Paulson on Twitter, and she pulled a Mariah Carey, too.
NBC/Getty Images
After seeing the Glass star's quotes make the rounds online, the 59-year-old reality TV personality eventually caught wind of it. Commenting on a post about the news, Lisa wrote, "I am sorry, not sure I know her and I don't believe or remember meeting her."
She added, "I try to be nice to everybody lol."
As fans of Carey's might recall, she famously uttered the words "I don't know her" when she was asked about Jennifer Lopez. For good reason, it's become an iconic and brilliant way to throw shade.
It doesn't look like Vanderpump is losing sleep over Sarah's comments, though. She took to Twitter to announce that she and the Vanderpump Rules cast were getting ready for Season 8.
"New Vanderpump rules title shoot yesterday..," she shared. "Cast looking bloody gorgeous , me trying my best lol. Good morning!"
Earlier this year, the reality TV personality revealed she was saying goodbye to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills show. "The Pump has left the building," she wrote about her departure. "Thank you all for your support for 9 years."
However, it looks like she's ready for her close-up for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to air later this year.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
