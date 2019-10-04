Why Dakota Johnson Swiftly Put Her Star-Making Role in Fifty Shades of Grey Behind Her

Looks can be deceiving. Especially really, really good looks.

Dakota Johnson wasn't exactly a newcomer when she landed the coveted role of Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, based on the best-selling erotic novels about a smart but naive college student who's seduced by a perfect-looking millionaire with a fondness for BDSM (or, he succumbs to her charms, whichever) and complications ranging from mild to absurd ensue on the road to their everlasting happiness.

She had been acting for over a decade and, as the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, had been Miss Golden Globe in 2006. But as the child of actors (and grandchild, Griffith's mom being screen legend Tippi Hedren), skepticism as to what, exactly, Johnson was bringing to the cinematic arts other than her gorgeousness and her pedigree was unavoidable.

The feverish hype (casting drama, chemistry tests, Valentines' Day weekend releases!) combined with the increasingly bemused reception to the films as they rolled out between 2015 and 2018 didn't exactly help her cause—except with visibility, of course, which is, after all, so much of the battle in Hollywood.

But, if you were paying attention to anything not Fifty Shades-related that was occurring at the same time, you would've seen that she was quietly laying the foundation for the career she does want, long-term.