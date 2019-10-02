Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Birthday Message to a 100-Year-Old Fan Might Make You Cry

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is in the business of making dreams come true.

"It's The Rock!," exclaimed Marie Grover who just turned 100-years-old as she watched a sweet video of Fast & Furious: Hobbs And Shaw actor wishing her a happy birthday.

Breaking out in song, Johnson goes, "Happy birthday to you, happy birthday Dear Marie Grover, who turns 100-years-old today and I'm so honored that she's my fan. Happy birthday to you, muah muah!"

There's no doubt that the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor made this fan's birthday extra special by showing her some love.

"I hear you're a very big fan of mine, which I'm so honored by the way... that you're a fan and I believe you're in Philadelphia, I love Philadelphia. I'm sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years. What an amazing life," Johnson said in the video. "I, and I'm sure everyone around you right now, I'm very happy you were born and I'm so happy and honored to send you this message, Marie Grover. Now, wonderful, you can eat cake, you can get drunk. You're gonna' have the best time, party hard!"

We're not crying, YOU'RE crying.