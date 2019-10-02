Weigh In On Fox's Almost Family, Starring Brittany Snow, Emily Osment and Megalyn Echikunwoke

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 7:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Not Just Me, New Fall Shows, 2019

Fox

Fox's newest drama is a bit of a gamble. 

Almost Family stars Brittany Snow as Julia, an only child, who learns that her father (Timothy Hutton), a famed fertility doctor, has been using his own genetic material to help his patients conceive, resulting in a whole bunch of new half-siblings she never knew about. Her dad is sent to prison on sexual assault charges, represented by his newly known daughter Edie (Megalyn Echikunwoke), while Roxy (Emily Osment) is excited to get to know her new family. 

It's a lot, to say the least. 

Reviewers have struggled with the series, which is dealing with a real-life crime that has actually happened a handful of times, but seems unsure of what tone to use. Is it a show about sisters finding each other in unlikely circumstances, or about the realities of how victims would handle discovering how wronged they have been? Is it a serious exploration of a serious crime, or a show that would name its second episode, "Related AF," which it did? 

Watch

Brittany Snow Channels Real-Life Cinderella at 2019 Emmys

There's even the possibility that Julia slept with one of her half-siblings, who is also married, just to make things truly horrific. 

Snow, Osment, and Echikunwoke are all delightful, but there's something squeam-inducing about the concept that makes it really hard to have a good time while these new sisters are trying to find their groove with each other in the wake of learning something devastatingly life-changing. It's hard for us to tell how we feel after this one episode, but how are you feeling? 

We want to know your thoughts on the new series. Did you feel the same way, that the tone didn't match the subject matter? Or are you digging the lighter approach and looking forward to watching Julia, Edie, and Roxy bond? Vote below! 

New Fall Shows 2019: Night 5
Did you watch Almost Family?
59.1%
40.9%
What did you think of Almost Family?
83.8%
16.2%

Almost Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Masked Singer, Season 2

The Masked Singer Reveals the Panda: Were the Judges Even Close?

Nicole Scherzinger Wouldn't Rule Out a Pussycat Dolls Reunion

Cara Gosselin, Kate Gosselin, Madelyn Gosselin

Kate Gosselin Slams "Needlessly Unfair" Treatment of Twin Daughters as They Prepare for College

Emma Corrin, Princess Diana

See Emma Corrin as The Crown's Princess Diana

Tyler Cameron, Watch What Happens Live

Tyler Cameron Hints He "May Be Single" Amid Gigi Hadid Romance Rumors

American Horror Story: 1984

What's the Big American Horror Story: 1984 Twist? Let's Talk Theories

The Final Season, Nolan Gould

The Final Season: Nolan Gould Opens Up About the End of Modern Family

TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.