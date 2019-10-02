See Emma Corrin as The Crown's Princess Diana

The Crown season three isn't even out yet and we're already hyped for season four of Netflix's royal drama. Why? For starters, the cast, which is the same was the one for the third, is stacked—and then some. In addition to Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies, season four will also feature Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer. You know, the woman who will become Princess Diana.

Corrin was spotted filming as the late royal alongside Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles. The resemblance? See for yourself.

It's pretty great.