How Mean Girls' October 3rd Meme Became an Enduring Obsession

"On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was."

While Mean Girls came out on April 30, 2004, one seemingly throw-away line in the middle of the beloved movie has inadvertently turned into the film's new anniversary date and has since become a national holiday on social media: October 3rd.

At the height of her infautation with Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), Cady Herron (Lindsay Lohan) clings to every interaction with the , especially when he asked her what day it was on October 3rd. "It's October 3rd." And that is how one of the Internet's favorite meme-inspired holidays came to fruition, much in the same way May 4th became Star Wars' Day and Justin Timberlake has become the symbol for April 30th thanks to the enduring "It's gonna be May" meme.

Like Timberlake, who has leaned into his accidental holiday over the years, Mean Girls' stars and writer, Tina Fey, have embraced October 3rd as their own in the 15 years since the film's release. In fact, Fey, who also penned the Broadway musical based on the classic teen drama, is hosting the ultimate viewing party on Facebook Live to celebrate "Mean Girls Day."