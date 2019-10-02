Catherine Oxenberg Shares Her Daughter's Most ''Frightening'' NXIVM Revelations on E! News

India Oxenberg was an active NXIVM member for six years before her mother heard anything about foul play within the organization.

"April 16, 2017, a defector called me up and said, 'You need to save India.' And I didn't know what she was talking about," recalls Catherine Oxenberg—who details her family's experience with the purported self-help group during True Hollywood Story's upcoming Oct. 6 premiere—in this clip from Tuesday's E! News.

Speaking about the insidious toll NXIVM's influence took on her daughter's life and personality, she tells E! News correspondent Nina Parkerand chief correspondent Melanie Bromley, "It was a slow drip." So, while the Dynasty star "didn't like the group," she also admits she "didn't know what was really going on" until the defector "laid it out" for her.

"I lost my mind, literally," Catherine continues. "And I went into hyper-drive from that day forward."

Since then, the public has become aware of "secret" subgroups that existed within NXIVM. During Sunday's THS premiere, Catherine chronicles India's involvement in one called DOS, whose terrifying mistreatment of its members is steadily coming to light.