Tyler Cameron Hints He "May Be Single" Amid Gigi Hadid Romance Rumors

Tyler Cameron may be ready to give his rose to someone new.

Serving as a bartender on Tuesday night's Watch What Happens Live, the Bachelorette runner-up hinted that his rumored romance with Gigi Hadid may no longer be a thing. The moment came when guest Jenny McCarthy asked Tyler if he was available. "I may be single," the reality star teased back.

The comment lines up well with his "just friends" narrative. Indeed, last week, while sitting down with E!'s Daily Pop co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart, the model insisted their relationship is strictly platonic.

"That's my friend," he shared. "We hung out a few times. She's doing her thing now in Paris and killin' it so..."

So, here's the story. The duo were first linked over the summer when they were spotted on several very public dates, including some outings with with her a-list friends such as Taylor Swift and Serena Williams.