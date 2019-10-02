Pregnant Shay Mitchell Tears Up Over Potential C-Section

Shay Mitchell is in the final leg of her pregnancy and it's bringing more challenges than she could have ever imagined.

The Pretty Little Lies star featured her recent OBGYN appointment on her YouTube series, Almost Ready, during which the actress learned she might have to deliver her baby girl via C-section.

As captured in the episode, Mitchell and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, discovered that their baby was still positioned with her head up and she hadn't turned over following their last check-up. The expectant couple was told that Mitchell would have to undergo an External Cephalic Version (ECV), a procedure where a doctor attempts to turn the fetus externally by pressing on the mother's abdomen, in the coming days, which scared the star.

"I honestly was going in there thinking that everything was good and she was head down," she told Babel. "Now, I have to have an ECV at the hospital, where he will physically push on my belly to move the baby and I don't know how the hell that's gonna go because I had somebody tell me that that was almost just as bad as labor."