Miley Cyrus Felt Like The Bachelorette After Meeting Some "New Potential Partners"

We can always count on Miley Cyrus to have a sense of humor.

As fans well know, it's been a whirlwind summer for the songstress after splitting from longtime love Liam Hemsworth, dropping new music and a whirlwind fling with Kaitlynn Carter, which recently ended.

Now, with fall officially here, the songstress headed to a pumpkin patch to ring in the first day of October. "OCTOBER 1st was LIT," the star announced on Instagram along with snaps of herself sitting and smiling on bales of hay.

The animal lover also crossed paths with some wild friends, including goats, sheep and a pig. Judging by the photos, Cyrus had a blast. "Last night was literally the G.O.A.T," the star wrote.

Undoubtedly the funniest part of her outing is a collection of photos showing the star with various scary dummies—ones you would find in a haunted house attraction, for example.