Christina Aguilera Gets Delightfully Spooky Performing at Freeform's Halloween Fan Fest

It's time to get wildly spooky, with some help from Christina Aguilera.

E! News has your exclusive first look at her performance at Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest, which airs this weekend, and it is just spectacularly creepy.

The song is called "Haunted Heart," and it's from the upcoming animated movie The Addams Family, which stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara, Tituss Burgess, and Jenifer Lewis, among others.

Freeform's Fan Fest is a 90-minute special that was taped earlier in September at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, and features a 35th anniversary tribute to Ghostbusters, as well as a 50th anniversary tribute to "The Haunted Mansion."