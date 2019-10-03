Sunday 9e|6p
EXCLUSIVE!

Why Kourtney Kardashian Invited Sofia Richie on Her & Scott Disick's Family Trip to Finland

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kourtney Kardashian is taking the kids to Santa's motherland, and as far as additional travelers go, she's saying the more the merrier.

"I'm going to Finland for spring break," the Poosh founder explains in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And though she originally planned the wintry getaway with children Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick in mind, Kourtney goes on to tell Khloe Kardashian that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie—Scott's girlfriend of two years—will be joining them too.

"I just said to Scott, like, 'Do you want to invite Sofia?'" recounts the mom of three, reminding her sister that this won't be the first time the three adults have traveled together.

"You are such a great co-parenter," Khloe commends.

And while Kourtney couldn't agree more, she also makes sure to emphasize the general pleasantness of the trio's group dynamic. "They don't make me feel like I'm left out though, which is nice," she notes of the vacation-time vibe with Scott and Sofia. "Or else I wouldn't go, or invite [Sofia] to come."

Watch

Scott Disick Caught Between Sofia & Kourtney on Vacay

We'll have to hold out until Sunday's episode for more insight into the 21-year-old model's thoughts on the Nordic family excursion, but rest assured Khloe's already wondering about it during her chat with Kourtney.

"So, can I ask a question. Has anyone asked how she feels?" True Thompson's mom inquires, and Kourt says if someone has, it wasn't her, which seems fair.

"I feel like that's up to them, to have their conversations," Scott's ex continues. Plus, as both women go on to acknowledge, if for some reason Sofia felt uncomfortable accompanying the family to Finland, she'd probably at least mention it to her boyfriend beforehand. 

Hear all about the spring break itinerary in the clip above!

Trending Stories

Latest News

Kourtney Kardashian Invites Sofia Richie to Finland With Scott Disick

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's "Different" Priorities Led to Their Break

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are ''Taking Space Apart'' After 2 Years Together

Kardashian-Jenner Family's First Magazine Cover in 4 Years

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Toned Abs After Hospitalization

Kylie Jenner, New York Fashion Week 2017

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Extremely Toned Body After Having a Rough Week

Cynthia Erivo, Aretha Franklin

Cynthia Erivo Is Aretha Franklin in National Geographic Channel's Genius Series

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Kourtney Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Scott Disick , Sofia Richie , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.