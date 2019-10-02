Celine Dion’s Life Motto Is The Mid-Week Motivation We All Need

Céline Dion is known for her quick sense of humor and lavish style, which makes sense now that we know what her mantra is.

During an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the singer offered up some poignant life advice: "Life is short. Can we just have a good time?" Preach!

Dion explained that her motto is fitting for her lifestyle and that she's always enjoyed putting on a show. "I love the spotlight—I love to be looked at," the Grammy-winner shared. "I'm in show business. You show your butt or your back or your shoulder and you go, ‘Voulez-vous coucher avec moi (Do you want to sleep with me).'"

The "My Heart Will Go On" songstress admitted that she follows this mantra now more than ever following the loss of her husband of 21 years, Rene Angélil, who passed away in 2016. After his death, she said she feared songwriters would only want to send her "sad song after sad song after sad song."