Millie Bobby Brown Rocking Out in a Winnie the Pooh Onesie Will Make Your Day

Millie Bobby Brown is living her best life.

The Stranger Things star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of herself rocking out to a few classic hits.

The 15-year-old actress danced to TLC's "No Scrubs," Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie," Tina Turner's "Proud Mary" and Laura Branigan's "Gloria." But she wasn't jamming out in one of her red-carpet ready looks or her Eleven ensemble. Instead, she donned a Winnie the Pooh onesie—and her celebrity pals and fans couldn't get enough of it.

"Loves it," Paris Hilton wrote in the comments section.

While it seemed like she was having the ultimate dance party, it was just another week night for Brown.

"Tuesday night medley," she captioned the clip.

Of course, the show-stopping number should come as no surprise to her fans. After all, the star has showed off her skills and busted a few moves before.

While Brown certainly didn't need a reason to get up and groove, she has had plenty of reasons to celebrate as of late. For starters, Netflix recently announced that Stranger Things is getting a fourth season. In addition, Brown has been working hard on her new beauty brand.