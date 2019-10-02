Revisit Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 7:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Absence makes the heart grow fonder? Time will tell for Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

After more than two years together, the two are "taking space apart," a source shared with E! News.The source noted they "aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship" and "it's not a firm split." "They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month," the source said. 

As for what's at the root of these spats, the source explained, "They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very skeptical about Travis. Travis has been stressed with dropping new music."

While neither star has addressed reports or spoken publicly about their break, the makeup mogul and Grammy nominee are staying in separate places to let things cool down, per the source. 

Watch

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have a Healthy Sex Life

The two are famously parents to 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. "Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi," the source told E! News. "She would never take that away from him."

While matters of the heart remain in limbo for one of young Hollywood's most famous couples, their love is clear in everything they've said about each other over the years. 

Revisit their sweet words with E!'s gallery below!

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Netflix

Just Two Kids

"We was just two kids, f@!king around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or a fling. Then the second week you're like, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding. We ain't run out of a thing to say,'" Scott recalled to Rolling Stone. "And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She's that one.'" 

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Instagram

A Tour to Remember

"I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset," Jenner told GQ. "I did the whole tour with him."

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Cool Guy

"You have such a creative, out-of-the-box mind, so I love to come to you to get some advice on how to promote things, because you always have the craziest, coolest ideas," she told him in Playboy

Article continues below

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In Sync

"We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You're my best friend," she told him in Playboy. "Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger."

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

20/20 Vision

"I love what Playboy is doing right now creatively, and when you presented me with the idea—that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images—I thought it was a perfect fit, because I trust you and your vision," she told him

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Private Jet, Coachella 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

A Romantic Rager

"When I landed in Houston to make up, he—I always kept saying I really want a Stormi chain, so when I landed, he had one made for me," she recalled to GQ. "But probably the most romantic thing he's done for me is, on my birthday, he woke me up out of bed at like six in the morning. He was like, 'We gotta go,' and I'm just like half asleep, like, 'What do you mean? What do you mean?' And he just starts pulling me, and the sun was just coming up, and he had flowers all the way down his house and violin players everywhere...The rager can have a sweet side."

Article continues below

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Wedding Bells

"We'll get married soon," the rapper told Rolling Stone. "I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way."

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Instagram

All Time

"She's the coolest motherf@!ker of all time," he told Rolling Stone of the reality star. 

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 MET Gala, Candids

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Start to Greatness

"Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all," Scott wrote to the makeup mogul on Instagram. "May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness."

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Instagram

Wrapped Into One

"Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," Jenner wrote to Scott on Instagram for his birthday. "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I'm so so proud of you...let's f&$k around and have another baby."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Travis Scott , Kylie Jenner , Couples , , Breakups , Kardashian News , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson

The Tearful Truce Between Kelly and Vicki on The Real Housewives of Orange County Doesn't Last Long

Dorinda Medley, Bethenny Frankel

RHONY’s Dorinda Medley “Wanted to Cry” After Bethenny Frankel Left the Show

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals

Mark Consuelos Wins Husband of the Year With These Birthday Gifts to Kelly Ripa

BTS, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Winner

How BTS Continues to "Conquer" the K-Pop Industry

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

OK, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Now Says Fleabag Might Return After All...

Beyonce Knowles, Matthew Knowles

Beyoncé's Father Mathew Knowles Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones

Check Out the 5 Biggest Confessions From Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.