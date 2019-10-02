The Tearful Truce Between Kelly and Vicki on The Real Housewives of Orange County Doesn't Last Long

The not-so-cold war between Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson is…over?! Yes...and no.

On the Tuesday, Oct. 1 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the ladies had one big group dinner during their wellness retreat and after icy glares and fake smiles, Kelly and Vicki both broke down into tears and seemed to make amends.

The "surrender" came after Vicki alluded to Kelly using cocaine during The Real Housewives of Orange County season 13 reunion, Kelly sent Vicki an animated emoji message trashing her and her looks, Vicki said she heard rumors that Kelly had been involved in a sex train and wasn't allowed at her daughter's school, and Kelly spray-painted a pig on a car, said it was Vicki, and proceeded to crush it. That's just what was shown to viewers. And then they kissed and made up.