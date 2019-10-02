RHONY’s Dorinda Medley “Wanted to Cry” After Bethenny Frankel Left the Show

Ask Dorinda Medley how she's doing now that Bethenny Frankel has left The Real Housewives of New York City, and her answer very well may be, "Not well, b!*@h."

With Frankel officially departing the Bravo franchise after 11 on again, off again seasons, Medley is, understandably, upset. "When I found out Bethenny was leaving, I was sad. I actually wanted to cry," the reality star revealed in an interview with Saratoga Living. "There's sort of a good old-fashioned aspect to her I love. She's a true original ‘Housewife.' It takes a brave and fearless person to do what we do."

Medley, who is known for keeping it real on the show, said she has always admired Frankel's authenticity.

"The great thing about Bethenny is that off camera, she's exactly like she is on camera," she added of former her co-star, who had a particularly dramatic final season. "We're very good, true friends. And we're two alphas. The minute we realized we could run together in the pack, there was relief. She'll always be one of the OGs." That, she will.