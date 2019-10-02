Mark Consuelos Wins Husband of the Year With These Birthday Gifts to Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos has been serving up major husband goals for a while now—and the actor's latest romantic gesture really shows how deserving he is of the title.

The Riverdale star surprised his wife of 23 years, Kelly Ripa, for her 49th birthday with a stunning floral arrangement. But, Consuelos didn't just get the Live With Kelly and Ryan host a bouquet. He went all out and decked their entire NYC home with breathtaking white flowers to celebrate her birthday.

Ripa couldn't contain her excitement after receiving her thoughtful gift and shared pictures of the floral arrangements on Instagram Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. "Best husband ever…." she wrote. She also showed her followers the hilarious card Consuelos left with the flowers: "Happy bday eve. Love M (Not Madonna)."

Consuelos' birthday love didn't stop with the flowers. The actor wished Ripa a happy birthday on Instagram with a sweet post.